Services
Magnolia Cremations
901 S. McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
334-265-0622
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Coffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Howard (Bro) Coffin


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffery Howard (Bro) Coffin Obituary
Jeffery Howard (Bro) Coffin

Montgomery - Jeffery Howard (Bro) Coffin peacefully passed away at his residence in Montgomery, Alabama on May 30th, 2019 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. He was born on August 29, 1955 to the late James B. and Jane Coffin. He was predeceased by two brothers, James M. Coffin and Patrick J. Coffin.

Bro lived his life the same way he died, the way he wanted. He wrote his own rules, he fought authority and he paved his own way. If you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love for his family and a firm understanding of what was important, the simplicity of living life to the fullest.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Carrie Coffin; son, Cody Coffin; step daughters, Erica Bullard and Charleigh Green; grandchildren, Gage Coffin, Jacob Cannon, Aaron Bullard, Abby Green, Khloe Travis and William Travis; sisters, Ann Curry and Kathy Dureitz; brother, Steve Coffin; nephews, John Herring, Justin (Amanda) Coffin, Bill Travis, Chris (Anna) Coffin, Josh Coffin and Zack (Kim) Coffin as well as many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and family.

As Bro requested there will be no funeral services. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten by those who love him.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Cremations
Download Now