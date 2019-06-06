|
Jeffery Howard (Bro) Coffin
Montgomery - Jeffery Howard (Bro) Coffin peacefully passed away at his residence in Montgomery, Alabama on May 30th, 2019 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. He was born on August 29, 1955 to the late James B. and Jane Coffin. He was predeceased by two brothers, James M. Coffin and Patrick J. Coffin.
Bro lived his life the same way he died, the way he wanted. He wrote his own rules, he fought authority and he paved his own way. If you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love for his family and a firm understanding of what was important, the simplicity of living life to the fullest.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 14 years, Carrie Coffin; son, Cody Coffin; step daughters, Erica Bullard and Charleigh Green; grandchildren, Gage Coffin, Jacob Cannon, Aaron Bullard, Abby Green, Khloe Travis and William Travis; sisters, Ann Curry and Kathy Dureitz; brother, Steve Coffin; nephews, John Herring, Justin (Amanda) Coffin, Bill Travis, Chris (Anna) Coffin, Josh Coffin and Zack (Kim) Coffin as well as many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and family.
As Bro requested there will be no funeral services. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten by those who love him.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 6, 2019