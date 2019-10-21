Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Jeffrey Casleton


1942 - 2019
Jeffrey Casleton Obituary
Jeffrey Casleton

Montgomery - Jeffrey Lynn Casleton, Lt Col USAF (Ret), passed away October 21, 2019. Born to Hiram and Dora Casleton in DuQuoin, Illinois, he was 77 years old. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, George (Betty) Casleton and Ray Casleton; and his sister, Marceline (Bob) Carlock, and his sister-in-law, Doris Casleton. He is survived by his wife, Janice Casleton, his son, Randall (Kimberly), his daughter, Tyler C. (Craig) Martin, his brother, Harold Casleton, his sister-in-law, Marlene Casleton, his step daughters, Maureen (Jason) Smith and Alison Wyrosdick, and his grandchildren, Shannon, Mitchell, Madison, Andrew, Trae, Ainsley, Colby and Abrielle. Jeff was known for his deep love of his family, baseball (a St. Louis Cardinals fan), SEC football, and keeping up with his alma mater, SIU Carbondale. He had a special appreciation for lunch with his buds and happy hour. Jeff spent 28 years in the USAF followed by 15 years working/volunteering with the Montgomery Area United Way. A visitation for Jeff is set for Saturday, October 26 at 1:30 pm in Leak Memory Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2:30 pm. On line condolences may be shared at: www. Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
