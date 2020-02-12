|
|
Jeffrey Lee Goodin
Warner Robins - Jeffrey Lee Goodin, 62, of Warm Springs, GA, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Leroy F. Goodin and a brother, Walter Lee Goodin. He is survived by his mother Ina Goodin; two brothers Mike Goodin, Stephen (Ava) Goodin; ten nieces and nephews, Lee Goodin, Michael Goodin, Jr., Theo (Michelle) Goodin, Emily (Ryan) Langenderfer, Derek Goodin, Laura (Tim) Youngblood, Anna (Robby) Triest, Erika Seabury, Matthew Goodin and Joshua (Jennifer) Goodin; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Heritage Hall of Alabama Heritage Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until time of service. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020