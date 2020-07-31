Jeffrey Pat Vinzant



Montgomery - JEFFREY PAT VINZANT, 59, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



Jeff was born at March AFB in Riverside, California on February 13, 1961. After many moves, the family settled in Montgomery in 1971. Jeff graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1979. He attended Auburn University of Montgomery, was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, graduating in 1983. Jeff's last position was Executive Director of the Alabama Board of Physical Therapy. An avid runner, Jeff had many friends among the running community. Jeff was race director for many races over the years, in particular, Ryan's Run and CCAP 5K. Jeff loved New Orleans and its culture and was always ready to show off his adopted city.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Ann Jordan Vinzant, stepson Zachary Cosby, Jeff's mother, Leona Vinzant, sisters Joni Parvin (Andy), Cyndi Ford (Ken), and Kristi Stewart (Jim) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Pat Vinzant. For those of us who knew and loved Jeff, he touched our lives with his humor and love of life. His special attachment to Zac was an inspiration to us all. Jeff will be greatly missed by his family, coworkers and many, many friends.



Due to the current health crisis, the service will be a private family gathering at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zac's day program which is near and dear to Jeff's heart:



Children's Center Adult Program



P.O. Box 3098



Montgomery AL 36109









