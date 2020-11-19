Jerald "Pete" Walker
Montgomery - Walker, Jerald "Pete", 88, a lifetime resident of Montgomery passed away at home on Thursday, November 19, 2020, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archibald Walker and Jewel Walker Gardner. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Melba B. Walker; daughter, Melissa Faulk (David); son, Keith Walker; and granddaughter, Macy Faulk. Pete served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew him. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Greenwood Cemetery, Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 8160 Decker Ln, Montgomery, AL 36117 or to Prattville/Autauga Humane Society, 1009 Reuben Rd, Prattville, AL 36067 or to your favorite charity
.