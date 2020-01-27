Services
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Jeremy Joseph Houle

Jeremy Joseph Houle Obituary
Jeremy Joseph Houle

Sylacauga - Jeremy Joseph Houle, age 47, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Jeremy was born March 18, 1972, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Jeremy is survived by his mother, Betty Neese of Sylacauga, Alabama; sister, Valerie Sherbert (Jonathan) of Sylacauga, Alabama; brother, Joey Houle of Minneapolis, Minnesota and brother, Travis Houle of Minneapolis, Minnesota; dad, Larry Houle (Kim); aunt, Annabelle Houle; uncle, Dewayne Houle (Carla), uncle, Bill Houle (Bonnie); niece, Shawna Sherbert; nephew, Shane Sherbert, nephew, Justin Sherbert; and long-time friend, Melanie Deamus.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Donald Keith Neese; grandparents, Joseph Moses Houle, Margaret Betty DeJarlais Houle, Cecelia Ruth Stephenson, and Wendell William Stephenson.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.

Radney- Smith Funeral Home handled the arangements
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
