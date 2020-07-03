Jerome Stewart "Judy" Jackson
Autaugaville - JACKSON, Jerome Stewart "Judy" age 85, of Autaugaville, AL, born June 27, 1935, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, of natural causes. She was a loving devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family, and also a woman of strong faith, which she shared in love and prayers with family and friends. The funeral and burial will be for family only, due to current health concerns Dr. Garner Clark and Rev. Michael Gillyard officiating.
Judy was a lifelong resident of Autaugaville , AL as we as a lifelong member of Autaugaville Baptist Church where she accepted Christ at an early age. Her passion was the prayer ministry, where she enjoyed working on a prayer room, prayer garden, and prayer chain. Judy was involved in her community through many outreach groups including MACOA and RSVP council. She also enjoyed reading to the first graders at Autaugaville School. She loved flowers and making arrangements from homegrown flowers. Judy and her late husband, Curtis, enjoyed working in their yard together.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her loving husband, Curtis Hoover Jackson, her parents, Johnnie and Rubye Pearle Stewart, and one sibling, Jones Gaylord Stewart. She is survived by two children; Ronnie (Sharon) Jackson of Birmingham, AL and Jan (Greg) Hardin of Autaugaville, AL. Five grandchildren, Matt (Joanna) Jackson, Opelika, AL, Katye (Carlos) Gonzalez, Birmingham, AL; Kimberly (Rob) Mitchell, Prattville, AL, Melinda (Mark) Riddle, Prattville, AL; and Mary Jackson (Jordan) Ousley. She has 5 great grandchildren: Mia and Ward Mitchell; Mason and Marley Riddle; and Curtis Jackson.
Special thanks to Autaugaville Baptist Church family and friends for their love, support and prayers. Also, thanks to her loving care givers; Della Dudley, Doretha Howard, and Cathy Davis. Pallbearers will be Matt Jackson, Rob Mitchell, Mark Riddle, Carlos Gonzalez, and Jordan Ousley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autaugaville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 35, Autaugaville, AL 36003, or FAITH radio P.O.Box 210789 Montgomery, Al 36121-0789. For online condolences go to www.ridoutsprattvillechapel.com
Ridout's Prattville Chapel Directing