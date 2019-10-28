Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Troy, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerrene Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerrene "Jerry" Edwards


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerrene "Jerry" Edwards Obituary
Jerrene "Jerry" Edwards

Montgomery - Jerrene (Jerry) Morgan Edwards was born August 27, 1925 in Pike County, Al. A longtime resident of Montgomery, AL, she passed away on October 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by, mother and father, Ruben R. Morgan and Laura D. Morgan, one brother, Ruben Morgan, Jr. and one sister Eilin M. Tindal. She is survived by two daughters, Laura E. Davis(Wayne) Daphne, AL, Deborah McGough(Tommy), Mathews, AL, and one son, Bruce D. Edwards(Tammi) Georgianna, AL.; grandchildren, Cdr Jack E. Davis Ret., Laura D. Wiley, Ailee M. Hood, Payton M. Edwards, and Carrie M. McCaa; great grandchildren, Phillip Davis, Marc Davis, Jacob Delaune, Will Delaune and John Sasser; two step granddaughters, Stevie Marie Castleberry and AnJoy Castleberry; niece, Patricia T. Davis and nephew C. Lance Tindal; great niece Rachel Madore; great nephew Curt Tindal; and many cousins. The family would like to thank Oak Grove Inn and Answered Prayers Home Care for their loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to Baptist Hospice or a . A graveside service will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Troy, AL.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerrene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now