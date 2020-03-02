|
|
Jerry Cecil Ray
Gallion - Jerry Cecil Ray, age 75, of Gallion, AL passed away March 1, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born on October 22, 1944 in Linden, AL and remained a lifelong resident there. He graduated from Linden High School in 1964. He married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Glass on December 21, 1964. Jerry began working at the paper mill in Naheola, AL in 1965. He was very active with the 952 Local Paper Workers Union. In 1979 Jerry was appointed as the Commissioner of the Department of Labor for the State of Alabama by Governor Fob James. He served in that capacity for two four year terms and during that time made many lifelong friends. Mike Morgan, his wife, Janice and sons, Troy and Justin became family to him during his time at the Labor Department. After serving the two terms there he returned to work at James River Paper Mill where he retired in 2003. He was a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Christopher (Chris) Ray; mother, Louise Montier Lambert; his wife, Brenda Kay Glass Ray; and daughter, Dana Cecile Ray Yelverton. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brothers, James Ray and Cohen Spears; and sisters, Bonnie Miller, Elizabeth Rawland, and Carolyn Abernathy.
He is survived by his daughter, Marsha Kaye Ray Vogel (Robert) of Millbrook, AL; two sisters, Louise Lowery of Pensacola, FL and Lila Destito of Carrollton, GA; three brothers, Perry Ray (Reatha) of Fairhope, AL; Chris Ray (Sandra) of Linden, AL; and Tommy Ray (Gloria Jean) of Gallion, AL; five grandchildren, Dakota Yelverton (Jade), Rachael Vogel, Morgan Vogel, Laura Lamb and Amanda Lamb; five great grandchildren, Aidyn Lamb, Cody Beverly, Devon Taylor, Danielle Taylor, and Tripp Taylor
Active pallbearers will be Dennis Christian, Joe Destito, Ronnie Cloud, Russell Gibbs, John Gibbs, and Kevin Bell.
A celebration of his life will be held at Providence Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 visitation at 11:00 am and services at 12:00 noon with Rev. Warren Huggins, Paul Whitcomb, and Dr. David Stidham officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Gallion, AL.
The family of Jerry Ray wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to special angels God sent our way, Brook Davis, RN who always went above and beyond and could make dad "grin" when no one else could. Paula Whitcomb, his "other' daughter who loved him so well. Wilma Fritts,
Belinda and Tori Tucker, you ladies helped us through our hardest days and I am eternally grateful to each of you.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Providence WMU, attention Shoebox Ministry. This was a cause very close to his heart. Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020