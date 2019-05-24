|
Jerry D. Hatcher
Montgomery - HATCHER, Jerry D., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away May 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stone Tank Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 6515 Old Selma Road, Montgomery, AL, 36108, with Pastor Dr. James Nuckles officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. Hatcher will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 24, 2019