Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Snowdoun, AL
Hope Hull - Jerry Free Sr., 66, of Hope Hull, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Peggy Free, and sister and brother in law, Anita and Wes Compton. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Faulkner Free; sons, Jerry Free Jr. and Jamie (Tracy) Free; daughter, Amy (Michael) Traff; grandchildren, Lane and Cade Free, Jeff Jr., Hadleigh and Perry Elizabeth Todd; brothers, Doyle Wayne (Ann) Free, Tony (Stacey) Free, David (Tracey) Free; sisters, Wilma Wilson and Cindy (Mark) Taylor; many nieces, nephews and extended Faulkner Family.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel from 6:00pm- 8:00pm.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Forest Hills Cemetery in Snowdoun, beginning at 10:00 am.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 8, 2019
