Marietta, GA - Jerry Palmer, 79 of Marietta, GA and formerly of Montgomery, AL passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.

He was born in Montgomery, AL to late Clarence and Frances Bagley Palmer. Jerry was a self-employed resident developer.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Locklear Palmer; one son, Justin Palmer; two daughters, Jill Mastin and husband John and Beth Anne McCormick and husband Tim; special Aunt, Wanda Barnes; seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Hyatts Cemetery in Murphy, Rev. Aud Brown will officiate.

You may send tributes to the Palmer family at www.townson-rose.com

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
