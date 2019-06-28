|
Jerry Rowe
Montgomery - Jerry Donald Rowe, age 79, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Monday June 24, 2019. Jerry was born November 15, 1939 in Montgomery, Alabama. Jerry is survived by his brothers Perry A. Rowe and Joe Davis Rowe (Ann) and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Annie Davis Rowe and father Joe M. Rowe, his niece JoAnn Knutson and nephew Steven Rowe and brother John A. Rowe. Jerry served his country in the US Navy and retired from the Alabama Department of Public Safety. Jerry's special interests were classic cars, traveling, and the Atlanta Braves. He loved spending time with the family's loveable pets Simon and Buster. A celebration of life graveside for Jerry will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36109. Rev. Leonard H. Shults will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation; and Montgomery Humane Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WhiteChapel-GreenwoodFH.com for the Rowe family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 28, 2019