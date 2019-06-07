|
|
Jerry Swain
Montgomery - Jerry Stanton Swain (73) died in his sleep early Monday June 3rd. He retired from Lamar Advertising after working there for 43 years. Mr. Swain is survived by; a sibling Mick Swain, a daughter Teresa (Mark Grand) Swain, grandchildren Ashley Frith, Troy and Cameron Swain, step grandchildren Max and Alex Grand and a great grandson Joshua Palmer Jr. He is preceded in death by; his wife Susie Swain, his children Stacy Swain and Stephen Swain, his parents Stanton and Sarah Swain, his siblings Mike Swain, Joe Swain and Betty Anderson. Jerry will be remembered as a good-hearted person, always willing to help someone in need. He never met a stranger, just new friends. He was a great story teller. He loved to laugh. He enjoyed country music with friends and family. Jerry loved football and was an avid Alabama fan. A visitation for Jerry will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens, 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36109. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WhiteChapel-GreenwoodFH.com for the Swain family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 7, 2019