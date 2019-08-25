|
|
Jerry Thomas Scarborough
Montgomery - Jerry Thomas Scarborough, 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born in 1947, in Hartford, Alabama, to Rev. George & "Boots" Scarborough. He attended Troy State University and received a bachelor's degree in business, and a Master's degree in Criminal Administration. Before taking a job in the criminal justice field, he taught woodworking to special needs children and worked in the first years of the Special Olympics in Alabama. He served the city of Montgomery at MPD for 14 years, and then went on to be a counselor at the Department of Youth Services. He finally retired as a Parole Officer at the Board of Pardons & Parole. Jerry believed in living his faith and not just talking about it and did so in many ways. Upon retirement, he enjoyed working in the community by helping many different organizations and showing Christ's love to others. He helped out at the Mercy House, Communities of Transformation, Redbird Mission in Kentucky, Common Ground Ministry, Neighbors in Christ, as well as many ministries at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, his local church family. He loved his family and was very generous to others; he planted a big garden every year and gave away most of the produce. He had a big heart and was always helping others. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sue Huffman Scarborough; his sons, Brian Thomas Scarborough and his wife Renee', Douglas Keith Scarborough, Andrew John Scarborough; his siblings, George-Ann Scarborough, Tommy Scarborough; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Larry Scarborough. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 3:00-5:00pm at Aldersgate UMC with a Memorial Service on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00pm in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Neighbors in Christ, 2101 Eastern Blvd. Ste 313, Montgomery 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 25, 2019