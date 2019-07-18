|
|
Jesse Donald Perry
Montgomery - Perry, Jesse Donald, 77, of Montgomery, AL, died peacefully on July 3, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on August 15, 1941 in Marion, AL, son of the late David Emory and Lela Perry; he was the youngest of 10 children.
Donald graduated from Alabama A&M University in 1963; after graduation he served in the United States Army Reserves. He became an educator and earned a Masters Degree from the University of Michigan and additional certification from Wayne State University. After 33 years, he retired from Detroit Public Schools and moved to Montgomery, Al. and worked as Assistant Facilities Director at Alabama State University for 15 years. Don was an avid golfer, fisherman, loved playing cards and traveling with his wife and family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Miriam, daughter, Jessica Rogers (Lagaria Rogers); granddaughter, Lela Faith Rogers, brother, Robert Perry, Sisters Mollie Perry Reed (Joe Reed); Ruby Perry Lyles (Alvin Lyles); and loving family including nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by son, Donald Emory, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
A Celebration of life service will be held at Community Congregational Church, 3481 South Court Street on Friday, July 19, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, for your consideration, tax deductible contributions may be made to Community Congregational Church, Albert Harris Food Pantry or Donald E. Perry Scholarship.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 18, 2019