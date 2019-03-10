|
|
Jesse Malone Russell
Montgomery - Russell, Jesse Malone, 85, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2019 after a short illness. He was born on July 8, 1933 in Talladega, Alabama. He attended Goode Street Elementary, Baldwin Junior High and graduated from Sidney Lanier, class of '51. He served our country for four years in the USAF, stationed in Southeast Asia, Japan, Washington State and Biloxi, MS. He earned several awards including the Korean Service Medal and the UN Service Medal. He attended Auburn University, graduation in 1961 with a business degree and in 1967 with a Pharmacy degree. After graduation he managed Russell Drugs, which he sold and worked with many drug stores in and around Montgomery, AL and Luverne, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walton Carl Russell and Lucille Hartley Russell, his sisters and their husbands, Bobbie R Williams (Rob), Elizabeth Prasek (Carl), and Jean Small (Clarence).
He is survived by his brothers W. C. Russell, Jr. of Marbury, AL and Ronal (Cheri) of Auburn, AL and many nieces and nephews.
Jesse obeyed the Gospel of Jesus Christ last August, being buried with Him in baptism at the Dalriada Church of Christ. His caregivers treated him as one of their own - like a brother and made the whole family thankful for them.
A small graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery on January 31, 2019. A planned family gathering on July 4, 2019 will further memorialize Jesse.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 10, 2019