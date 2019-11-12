Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Jessie Fowler


1919 - 2019
Jessie Fowler Obituary
Jessie Fowler

Montgomery - Jessie Mae Reynolds Fowler, 100, entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 11, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1919. She was a true lady of class, dignity, grace and genuine Christian Love. She read the Holy Bible through every year until her eyesight would no longer make that possible two years ago. She lived everyday glorifying God by loving and serving others. She was a longtime special caregiver to many in her home, always including the oldest members of her family, over her adult life. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband T. M. "Red" Fowler, her parents, Jesse E. Reynolds and Katie Elizabeth Sealy Reynolds. Brother, William E. Reynolds, sisters, Margaret Chambless and Hilda Smilie. She is survived by her loving son, William R. (Billy) Fowler (Charlotte), three grandchildren, Mark Fowler (Robin), Elaine Fowler Harris, Elizabeth Fowler Gilroy (Danny). Seven very special great-grandchildren, D. J. Gilroy, John Fowler, Annie Harris, Maggie Gilroy, Aidan Gilroy, Jamie Harris and Rory Gilroy and many loving nieces and nephews and family friend Norman Bone. Special thanks to her precious caregiver, Elizabeth Johnson Ivey. Severing as Pallbearers will be Mark Fowler, Norman Bone, D. J. Gilroy, John Fowler, Aidan Gilroy, Jamie Harris, Rory Gilroy and David Vann. Jessie and Red graduated from Ramer High School where they met and later married in Montgomery. She grew up as a member of Providence Presbyterian Church and later as a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Visitation will be at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 AM; Memorial Service at 12:00 noon with The Reverends Claude McRoberts and Michael Howell. Burial will be at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery under Leak Memory direction at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to either Providence or Trinity Presbyterian Church or to The Gideons International.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
