Jewel Barnes
Montgomery - Mrs. Jewel Barnes joined Christ in heaven April 11, 2019, after a lengthy 4-year illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Velma Compton, sister Gladys C. Hannah (Thomas) all of Montgomery, Mr. James and Ethel Barnes (in-laws) of Tuscaloosa and her son-in-law, Chris Soldo of Van Cleave, MS. She loved them all. Jewel was born Jul 21, 1924, in Crenshaw County, Ala. She lived in Montgomery for most of her life and considered it her home. She was a military wife who loved to travel to new places with her husband, CMSGT James Warren Barnes. She especially loved Japan, where she enjoyed the culture, women's clubs, the theater and square dancing. She loved life and will be remembered for her uplifting and joyful attitude, her beautiful smile and blue eyes, and her many friendships that lasted a life-time. Everyone who met her loved her. She was a blessing to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her. She loved the Lord and served Him faithfully; lastly, at Eastern Meadows Church of Christ on Vaughn Road, until her illness set in. Leaving to grieve are her children: Randall Warren Barnes, Susan Barnes Feaga (Richard), Candy Barnes Soldo (Chris) and eldest son, John R. Barnes (Lucie) of Wetumpka. She loved her grandchildren: Richard Kemp Feaga Jr., Stephen Warren Soldo (Van Cleave, MS) and Amy Barnes Dobbs of Tuscaloosa (Justin), Kevin Scott Waid, Kimberly Faith Waid Martin (Michael) (Los Angeles), Shana Barnes Hooper (Rhett) and Lori Barnes McInery (Jeffery). Adored were her great grandchildren, Annabelle Dobbs, Owen McInery, and Cole and Clint Hooper. We are thankful for the kindness shown Mom and appreciate all the prayers, calls and visits over the course of her illness; as well as the care and kindness given by Hospice (Ivy Creek) and Wetumpka Nursing Facility and Rehab in Wetumpka Ala. We especially want to thank Patricia Johnson, for being such a faithful, kind friend to our Mom. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Montgomery Humane Shelter in her name. We will carry her memory in our hearts forever.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019