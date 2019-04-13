Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
For more information about
Jewel Barnes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewel Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewel Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jewel Barnes Obituary
Jewel Barnes

Montgomery - Mrs. Jewel Barnes joined Christ in heaven April 11, 2019, after a lengthy 4-year illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Velma Compton, sister Gladys C. Hannah (Thomas) all of Montgomery, Mr. James and Ethel Barnes (in-laws) of Tuscaloosa and her son-in-law, Chris Soldo of Van Cleave, MS. She loved them all. Jewel was born Jul 21, 1924, in Crenshaw County, Ala. She lived in Montgomery for most of her life and considered it her home. She was a military wife who loved to travel to new places with her husband, CMSGT James Warren Barnes. She especially loved Japan, where she enjoyed the culture, women's clubs, the theater and square dancing. She loved life and will be remembered for her uplifting and joyful attitude, her beautiful smile and blue eyes, and her many friendships that lasted a life-time. Everyone who met her loved her. She was a blessing to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her. She loved the Lord and served Him faithfully; lastly, at Eastern Meadows Church of Christ on Vaughn Road, until her illness set in. Leaving to grieve are her children: Randall Warren Barnes, Susan Barnes Feaga (Richard), Candy Barnes Soldo (Chris) and eldest son, John R. Barnes (Lucie) of Wetumpka. She loved her grandchildren: Richard Kemp Feaga Jr., Stephen Warren Soldo (Van Cleave, MS) and Amy Barnes Dobbs of Tuscaloosa (Justin), Kevin Scott Waid, Kimberly Faith Waid Martin (Michael) (Los Angeles), Shana Barnes Hooper (Rhett) and Lori Barnes McInery (Jeffery). Adored were her great grandchildren, Annabelle Dobbs, Owen McInery, and Cole and Clint Hooper. We are thankful for the kindness shown Mom and appreciate all the prayers, calls and visits over the course of her illness; as well as the care and kindness given by Hospice (Ivy Creek) and Wetumpka Nursing Facility and Rehab in Wetumpka Ala. We especially want to thank Patricia Johnson, for being such a faithful, kind friend to our Mom. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Montgomery Humane Shelter in her name. We will carry her memory in our hearts forever.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now