|
|
Jewel Parducci
Montgomery - Jewel Parducci, 93, formerly of Montgomery, passed away Thursday, January 31st, in Huntsville peacefully surrounded by family.
Survivors include her children, Sonny Parducci, John Parducci, Vicki Knotts (Randall), and Wayne Parducci (Valerie); five grandchildren, Morgan (Lindsay), Simon, Danielle (Zach), Kristen (Dan), and Jordan (Amanda); and great-granddaughter, Saura Self. Mrs. Parducci was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bruno Parducci.
Mrs. Parducci's funeral will be Saturday, February 9th, at St. Bede Catholic Church in Montgomery. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., funeral 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and the reception from 12:00 -1:00 p.m. The family will leave at 1:00 for burial in Providence Cemetery in Glenwood, AL. Berryhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2019