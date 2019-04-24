Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Jewell R. DuBose

Jewell R. DuBose Obituary
Jewell R. DuBose

Montgomery - Jewell DuBose, 96, of Montgomery, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Flynn R. DuBose; mother, Helen Raines; brothers, Boyd and Muriel Raines; sisters, Marilyn Colene and Juanita Raines.

Jewell is survived by her children, Charlotte (Bill) Gaston, Reggie (Kay) DuBose, Debbie Kelley, David (Toy) DuBose; five grandchildren, Reid (Tonya) Gaston, Elizabeth (Royce) Emerson, Jeff Shows, Steven (Samantha) Shows, David Raines DuBose; six great grandchildren, Katie, Lauren and Will Gaston, Grayson and Helen Kate Emerson, A.Z. Flynn Shows and niece, Nanci (Richard) Venturine.

She was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, founding member of Bal Masque, an organization that she truly loved, and a member of the Magnolia Garden Club. She was a true Southern lady who loved her family dearly.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 1:00pm- 2:30pm, with a graveside service to follow at 3:00pm at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Barbara Williams, Belinda Rivers and the staff of John Knox Manor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Woodland Methodist Church Building Fund, 4428 Wallahatchee Rd., Pike Road, Al. 36064.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
