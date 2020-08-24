1/
Jim Reinhardt
Jim Reinhardt

Montgomery - James Michael Reinhardt, Sr., 91, a resident of Montgomery, AL and member of Frazer Church, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Leak Memory Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM with Dr. John Ed Mathison officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on Leak Memory Chapel's Facebook page.

Jim was born on December 13, 1928 in Wilsonville, Alabama to the late Thomas Michael Reinhardt and Roselyn Ellen Cozad. He graduated from Howard College/Samford University in 1950 and on February 18, 1950, married Fannie Jane Lawrence. He joined Reinhardt Motors, Inc. as Vice President in 1951 as well as a Dealer with Willys Overland. In May 1954, Jim resigned Hudson franchise. He was elected President of Reinhardt Motors, Inc. in 1963. In 1970 it became Reinhardt Toyota and 1991, Reinhardt Lexus.

On September 4, 2016, Jim married Miriam Beam Dowe. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Lawrence Reinhardt (1930 - 2014); and sister, Tommie Burke (1927 - 1981). Jim is survived by his wife, Miriam Beam Reinhardt; sons, Mike Reinhardt (Dianna), Ed Reinhardt (Karen); daughters, Jamie Raley (Glenn), Linda Wilson, Dawn Chandler (Russ), Amy Berman; sister, Evelyn "Bobbie" Parker; grandchildren, Stacy Jinright (Carey), Christi Nichols (Andy), Ashley Hill (Jim), Brent Reinhardt (Angela), Anna Raley, Lindsay Raley, Billy Raley, Jimmy Raley (Susanna), Amanda Meadows (Blake), Rebecca Sallas (Kaleb), Brooke Rauccio (Roman), Tommy Reinhardt, Austin Chandler (Lindsay), Jordan Chandler, Max Berman; and 30 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frazer Church, Dr. John Ed Mathison Ministry, or to Faith Radio in memory of James Michael Reinhardt, Sr.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
