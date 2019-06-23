|
Jim T. Sizemore
- - Jim T. Sizemore, 73, died on June 20, 2019. Jim's faith in Christ was his strength as his health began to fail.
Jim was born on June 23, 1945 in Miami, Fl. to the late and beloved parents, James Lee and Lela Mae Sizemore. Jim graduated from Sanford University and spent most of his career in sales, including owning his own Real Estate Company.
Jim was an avid Alabama fan! He loved to fish, work in his shop, attend yard sales, and was a master at grilling. Music was a big part of Jim's life, playing his guitar and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a great storyteller and loved to entertain others with his humor.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Norma Jean Harris and his dear brother in law, (brother) Dr. Kenneth T. Harris, and his beloved sister in law, Carol Sizemore. He is survived by his cherished wife, Sherry Bridges Sizemore, his endearing sister, Jodie Wynne (Bobby), his brother, Tommy Lee Sizemore, whom he held dear, his deeply loved sons, James Todd Sizemore, Jason Thomas Sizemore (Leslie), Jeff Bridges (Christy), his treasured grandchildren, Scott Sizemore, Jace Sizemore, Morgan and Madi Bridges and his long time good friend, brother in Christ, Don Sawyer. Jim dearly loved and enjoyed his sister in laws (sisters!) Kathy Hyman and Marilyn Johnson.
We offer a special thanks to his friend and Doctor, Lawrence Williams.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The or Montgomery Humane Shelter.
The visitation with family and friends is Sunday, June 23, 2:00 at Southern Memorial Funeral Home, the service at 3:00.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 23, 2019