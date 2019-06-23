Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Sizemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim T. Sizemore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jim T. Sizemore Obituary
Jim T. Sizemore

- - Jim T. Sizemore, 73, died on June 20, 2019. Jim's faith in Christ was his strength as his health began to fail.

Jim was born on June 23, 1945 in Miami, Fl. to the late and beloved parents, James Lee and Lela Mae Sizemore. Jim graduated from Sanford University and spent most of his career in sales, including owning his own Real Estate Company.

Jim was an avid Alabama fan! He loved to fish, work in his shop, attend yard sales, and was a master at grilling. Music was a big part of Jim's life, playing his guitar and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a great storyteller and loved to entertain others with his humor.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Norma Jean Harris and his dear brother in law, (brother) Dr. Kenneth T. Harris, and his beloved sister in law, Carol Sizemore. He is survived by his cherished wife, Sherry Bridges Sizemore, his endearing sister, Jodie Wynne (Bobby), his brother, Tommy Lee Sizemore, whom he held dear, his deeply loved sons, James Todd Sizemore, Jason Thomas Sizemore (Leslie), Jeff Bridges (Christy), his treasured grandchildren, Scott Sizemore, Jace Sizemore, Morgan and Madi Bridges and his long time good friend, brother in Christ, Don Sawyer. Jim dearly loved and enjoyed his sister in laws (sisters!) Kathy Hyman and Marilyn Johnson.

We offer a special thanks to his friend and Doctor, Lawrence Williams.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The or Montgomery Humane Shelter.

The visitation with family and friends is Sunday, June 23, 2:00 at Southern Memorial Funeral Home, the service at 3:00.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now