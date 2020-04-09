|
Jimmie (Jennie) Jones Knott
Montgomery - Mrs. Jimmie (Jennie) Jones Knott (72) a resident of Montgomery, AL was called home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon from Eastwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing for Mrs. Knott will be held at Ross-Clayton Funeral Home on Friday, April 10, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, loving husband, Charles Knott, her devoted daughter, Janetta (David) Jackson, Montgomery, AL; She also leaves one sister, Rosa McCloud; two brothers, Abdullah (Gevriye) Shamsid Deen; Sabree (Angie) Shamsid Deen; five sisters-in-law, Bonita (Charles) Calhoun, Marie Knott, Esther Thomas, Mary Alice Thomas, Juanita Walton; grandchildren, Noah and Kayleigh Jackson; god-sisters, Barbara Parker, Deborah (Kenneth) Thomas. A special thanks to all of her devoted friends, Bryant Missionary Baptist Church Family, Montgomery Cancer Center Staff, Comfort Care Hospice, and a host of other family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020