Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
For more information about
Jimmie Killough
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Jimmie Killough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Killough


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmie Killough Obituary
Jimmie Killough

Montgomery - Jimmie L. Killough, 89, passed away on March 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubie and Merle Killough and his son, James L. Killough Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marian Killough, and his children, David Killough and Sharon Yeomans (Ron). He is also survived by his sisters, Lura Boggan, Erlene Mullins (Graham), Linda Fox (Don); brothers, Harvie Killough, Ben Killough (Willodeen); brother in law Wallace Robbins (Gloria); sisters in law Jean Mugford, Betty Bradley (Gord);and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Killough retired from the US Air Force after 20 years and rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, earning many commendations, medals and citations in recognition of his outstanding service and character. Mr. Killough then joined the US Postal Service and retired in 1992, serving 20 years and receiving grateful recognition for his ideas on improving the efficiency of his department. He was an unbelievably kind and caring man and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A visitation for Mr. Killough will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:30-6:30 at Leak Memory Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family would like to thank Baptist Hospice and Hillview Terrace for the kind care of Mr. Killough.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
