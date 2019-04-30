|
Jimmy Dale Henry
Montgomery - Jimmy Dale Henry, June 26, 1953-April 28, 2019, left his earthly home for an eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jimmy was preceded in death by his biological parents, Patsy and Gertis Henry, his legal guardians, Doris and Curtis Beavers, 5 siblings and his wife of 10 years, Vickie Dunning Henry. He is survived by his niece, Kathy Jones, of Lubbock, TX. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be May 6, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery at 11:00 AM In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 5260 Vaughn Road, or one's favorite charity.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2019