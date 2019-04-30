Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Dale Henry


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy Dale Henry Obituary
Jimmy Dale Henry

Montgomery - Jimmy Dale Henry, June 26, 1953-April 28, 2019, left his earthly home for an eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Jimmy was preceded in death by his biological parents, Patsy and Gertis Henry, his legal guardians, Doris and Curtis Beavers, 5 siblings and his wife of 10 years, Vickie Dunning Henry. He is survived by his niece, Kathy Jones, of Lubbock, TX. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be May 6, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery at 11:00 AM In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 5260 Vaughn Road, or one's favorite charity.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now