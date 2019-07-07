|
Jimmy Lee Echols
Montgomery - Mr. Jimmy Lee Echols, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away at a local hospital after an extended illness. Graveside services will be held Monday July 8, 2019 at 11 AM in Brookside Memorial Gardens 3360 Brookside Drive Millbrook, Alabama . The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Brookside Funeral Home. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years Judy Echols; sister Bobbie Thompson; grandsons Joshua Echols and Kyle Echols; mother in law Rosemarie Taylor; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends along with several brothers and sisters in laws. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, daughter Kellie Echols, son Jarrod Echols; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Brookside Funeral Home directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 7, 2019