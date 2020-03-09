|
Jummy Spivey
Prattville - Spivey, Jimmy, 76, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Rick Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Spivey was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Bessie Spivey. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary Spivey; two daughters, Parcia Spivey and Melanie Jackson; one son, Randy Jackson (Ashly); four grandchildren, Carleigh Jackson, Ansleigh Jackson, Garrett Spivey and Brantley Jackson; two sisters, Bobbie Navone and Sarah Estes; extended family and many friends. Pallbearers will be Buddy Parker, Bubba Glenn, Ken Wray, Chris Morgan, Horace Jackson and Wayne Gray. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Ragan, Yancey Lynn and Men's 1 Sunday School Class. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made in Mr. Spivey's honor to Camellia Baptist Church Building Fund, Montgomery Area Food Bank or one's favorite charity. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020