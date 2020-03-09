Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Spivey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Spivey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Spivey Obituary
Jummy Spivey

Prattville - Spivey, Jimmy, 76, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Rick Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Spivey was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Bessie Spivey. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary Spivey; two daughters, Parcia Spivey and Melanie Jackson; one son, Randy Jackson (Ashly); four grandchildren, Carleigh Jackson, Ansleigh Jackson, Garrett Spivey and Brantley Jackson; two sisters, Bobbie Navone and Sarah Estes; extended family and many friends. Pallbearers will be Buddy Parker, Bubba Glenn, Ken Wray, Chris Morgan, Horace Jackson and Wayne Gray. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Ragan, Yancey Lynn and Men's 1 Sunday School Class. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made in Mr. Spivey's honor to Camellia Baptist Church Building Fund, Montgomery Area Food Bank or one's favorite charity. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -