Joan Baker Speights
Montgomery - Joan Baker Speights, 85, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away December 5, 2020 at St. Martins in the Pines in Irondale, Alabama after several years with Alzheimers.
Born to Theodore and Mary Alice (Haskell) Baker on December 30, 1934, Joan spent most of her early life in Prattville, Alabama with the exception of time spent in Charleston, SC during WW II. Desiring a life dedicated to service and family, Joan earned a degree in social work and a teaching certificate from Judson College and taught elementary school. She married John Speights in July of 1962 and spent several years devoted to raising their children and supporting their pursuits including band, dance, music, theater and the addition of grandchildren. She returned to teaching once her children were grown, combined her love of literature and children, and earned a masters degree in library media. Joan retired as the library media specialist at Goodwyn Jr. High in 2005. In her retirement she traveled to Europe and enjoyed family and friends.
Joan will be remembered for her love of music and reading as well as dedication to family and children. Joan enjoyed music of all sorts and her first big purchase as an adult was an upright piano. The challenges of managing a large family are many. She managed multiple schedules, served in church and school, made weekly trips to the library, graciously hosted gatherings for extended family, and according to Tommy Speights, she knew 365 different ways to stretch hamburger. She took great joy and satisfaction in seeing her family members and students grow to find their place in the world.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband John A. Speights, Jr. She is survived by six children, John A. Speights, III and wife Julia; Georgia Prince and husband Julian, William Thomas Speights, Angela Locklar, Sally Savas and husband Keith, Joy Nyeste and husband Mitch, fourteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren, in addition to her sister Faye Jacobson, brother-in-law Jake, and brother, Jim Baker.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Alabama Heritage Cemetery with Minister Cliff Cobb officiating.
Memorials can be made to Burkville United Methodist Church, or a charity of choice
