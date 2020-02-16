|
Joan Byck Loeb
Montgomery - Joan Byck Loeb, age 88, passed away on February 15, 2020. Joan Loeb was born on April 11, 1931 in Savannah, Georgia. She was dedicated to the well-being of the citizens of Montgomery and dedicated to civic life. Her large extended family and many friends were her biggest joy. She was a founding and active member of the L'Chaim League at Temple Beth-Or, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery, and the Central Alabama Community Foundation, where she initiated SAYNO and The BONDS Program. She was also an active board member of many other organizations including the Community Council of The United Way, twice serving as President of the Sisterhood of Temple Beth-Or, National Council of Jewish Women, Landmarks Foundation, Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, Montgomery Chamber Music Society, and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, where she was also a docent and a founding member of The Collectors Society and founder of the Decorative Arts Committee. She was a Leadership Montgomery alumnus and proud to have participated in the League of Women Voters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Ferst Byck and David Amram Byck, her husband James Lucien Loeb, her daughter Helen Ruth Loeb, and her brother David Amram Byck Jr. She is survived by her children Elizabeth Loeb Friedman (Glen), Patricia Loeb Rosenbaum (Maurice), James Lucien Loeb Jr. (Carol) and her eight grandchildren Allison, Michelle and Laura Rosenbaum, Andrew and Jonathan Friedman, Hannah, Sarah Claire and Catherine Loeb. A special thanks to Elizabeth Parks for her many years of service. A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 18th at 1:00 pm at Temple Beth-Or, followed by a service at 2:30 pm. A family burial services will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Rabbi Scott Looper will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Glen Friedman, Maurice Rosenbaum, Andrew Friedman, Jonathan Friedman, Edwin Byck, Dr. Tommy Wool, Steven Greil, Jerry Greil and Ralph Greil. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Lucien Loeb L'Chaim League at Temple Beth-Or or to the Landmarks Foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020