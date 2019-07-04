|
|
Joan Cannon
Montgomery - Joan Barbara Cannon, 86 of Montgomery passed away July 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Jack Cannon and her parents Jimmy Davis and Leora Coniam. She was born in Montgomery AL and graduated from Sidney Lanier high School. She attended Auburn University. She is survived by her children are Jimbo Cannon (Karen) and Cathy McMinn (Scott); and her 5 grandchildren, Erin Rogers (Eric), Josh Cannon, Ashley Cannon Mann (Will), Kyle Cannon (Hayes) and Haley Cannon. She is also survived by her 4 great grandchildren, Ava Rogers, Avery Mann, Marley Mann and Abbie Claussen. She was charter member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church and a longtime volunteer for Baptist Hospital. She was a great mother and wonderful Mimi and we will miss her dearly. Services for Barbara will held, Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation one hour prior.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 4, 2019