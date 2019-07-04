Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Cannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Cannon Obituary
Joan Cannon

Montgomery - Joan Barbara Cannon, 86 of Montgomery passed away July 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Jack Cannon and her parents Jimmy Davis and Leora Coniam. She was born in Montgomery AL and graduated from Sidney Lanier high School. She attended Auburn University. She is survived by her children are Jimbo Cannon (Karen) and Cathy McMinn (Scott); and her 5 grandchildren, Erin Rogers (Eric), Josh Cannon, Ashley Cannon Mann (Will), Kyle Cannon (Hayes) and Haley Cannon. She is also survived by her 4 great grandchildren, Ava Rogers, Avery Mann, Marley Mann and Abbie Claussen. She was charter member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church and a longtime volunteer for Baptist Hospital. She was a great mother and wonderful Mimi and we will miss her dearly. Services for Barbara will held, Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:00 at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation one hour prior.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now