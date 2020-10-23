1/
Joan Heaton Roberts
Prattville - Joan Heaton Roberts, a resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born in Sylacauga, Alabama on February 1, 1941. Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Heaton and Ann McDonald; her daughter, Debbie Roberts Lowery; and her sister, June Heaton Dobson. A private family service will be held with Ridout's Brown Service-Prattville Chapel in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joan to the Hanover Cemetery Association, 1043 Coosa County Road 56, Rockford, AL 35136.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
3343655982
