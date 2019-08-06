Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
At the Graveside
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Joan Tillinger Hanan


1929 - 2019
Joan Tillinger Hanan Obituary
Joan Tillinger Hanan

Montgomery - Joan Tillinger Hanan of Montgomery passed away at her home on August 5 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband Victor Eli Hanan and daughter Denise Kay Hanan and is survived by her son Ellis D. Hanan (Mindy), daughter Annette H. Bolton (John), and granddaughter Amelia Denise Hanan.

Mrs. Hanan was born June 8, 1929, in Savannah, Georgia to Benjamin and Anne Tillinger. Mrs. Hanan grew up in Miami and then attended the University of Alabama where she met the love of her life, Victor Hanan. She was a member of Temple Beth-Or.

Graveside services will be conducted by Rabbi Scott Looper at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends and guests at the graveside 30 minutes prior to the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2019
