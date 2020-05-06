|
JoAnn Miller Hartzog
Deatsville - Hartzog, JoAnn Miller, 83, resident of Deatsville, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Ozark, AL with Reverend Garner Clark officiating. Mrs. Hartzog was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Mattie Miller; son, Gary Hartzog; five siblings, Dorothy Cooper, Lonell Miller, Betty Tipler, Sherry Whitman, Leon Miller. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, William H. Hartzog; daughter, Kathy E. Christini (Dominique); two sons, William Johnny Hartzog (Summer), Wendell Howard Hartzog (Kathy); sister, Jennifer Bowing; seven grandchildren, Natalie Young (Steve), Sebastien Christini (Jennifer), Rena Frank (Jason), Rachel Miller (James), Leslie Hartzog, Shanisi Smith (Justin), Cameron Hartzog (Elizabeth); seven great-grandchildren, Emmanuel Christini, Sam Hartzog, Hunter Smith, Easton Smith, Zelda Frank, Oliver Frank, Antoine Guieterrez; and numerous extended family members and friends. Due to the coronavirus, attendance for the graveside service will be limited to family only, or any more than 10 people must remain in their vehicle.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 6 to May 9, 2020