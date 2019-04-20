|
|
Joanna Marie Cooper
- - February 8, 1942-April 11, 2019. Born to Lillian Maria Bohannon and Roy Warfield in Washington DC.
Survived by son Michael Lynch (Lynn), daughter Monica Cayce (Steven), daughter Heidi Trimmier, daughter Lori Stone, step-daughter Fran Kelly (Mark), nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her husband Robert Cooper whom she was married to for 42 years. They were a military couple that lived in various locations but retired in Montgomery Ala. She worked many different jobs but is best remembered for as a caring, loving mother providing a home and love for all her family. Anytime you needed a good listener or guidance, she was always there for you. She had a lovely sense of humor, a very competitive state, while thoroughly enjoying beating you in games; no matter what they were.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Montgomery in Montgomery Alabama on Saturday 3:00pm.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019