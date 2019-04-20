Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church Montgomery
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanna Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanna Marie Cooper


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanna Marie Cooper Obituary
Joanna Marie Cooper

- - February 8, 1942-April 11, 2019. Born to Lillian Maria Bohannon and Roy Warfield in Washington DC.

Survived by son Michael Lynch (Lynn), daughter Monica Cayce (Steven), daughter Heidi Trimmier, daughter Lori Stone, step-daughter Fran Kelly (Mark), nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by her husband Robert Cooper whom she was married to for 42 years. They were a military couple that lived in various locations but retired in Montgomery Ala. She worked many different jobs but is best remembered for as a caring, loving mother providing a home and love for all her family. Anytime you needed a good listener or guidance, she was always there for you. She had a lovely sense of humor, a very competitive state, while thoroughly enjoying beating you in games; no matter what they were.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Montgomery in Montgomery Alabama on Saturday 3:00pm.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.