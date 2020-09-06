1/1
Jodie Dunlap
Jodie Dunlap

Montgomery - Jodie Rawls Dunlap passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Jodie was born on March 28, 1950, in Montgomery, Alabama. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1968 and Auburn University in 1973. He was a faithful member of Frazer United Methodist Church. He retired from the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation as Chief Financial Officer after serving 31 years with the Department.

Jodie was preceded in death by his parents Mackye and Robert Dunlap and by his first wife Debra Dukes Dunlap. He is survived by his wife Gale Blow Dunlap, his two sons Mark (Jennifer) Dunlap and Paul (Annemarie) Dunlap; grandchildren Henry, Clara, Scarlett, and George; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Sandra Dunlap; brothers-in-law Carroll (LaRone) Blow and Keith Dukes; sisters-in-law Linda B. Christy, Dianne Teague, Bonnie (Reginald) Evans, Laurie (Paul) Fields, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5-7 PM with a graveside service Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10 AM at Greenwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated due to the COVID-19

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Frazer United Methodist Church, 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, AL 36117, The Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama, 4145 Carmichael Road, Montgomery, AL 36106, or the charity of your choice.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
