Montgomery - Jodie Massey Battison, 49, of Montgomery, Alabama, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence with her husband and pets by her side.



Jodie was born July 23, 1970 in Macon, Georgia. She moved to Montgomery after receiving an undergraduate and graduate degree in social work from the University of North Carolina - Charlotte. Jodie is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Shawn Battison; her mother, Claudette Henschel, and her brother and sister, Matt Henschel and Lindsey Henschel. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Karen Potts; her father-in-law, John Battison; and sisters-in-law, Heather Battison and Shannon Mills; nieces and nephews, Calley Stredney, Arika Roach, Jessie Roach and Wyatt Roach.



Jodie lived her life caring for and helping others, which led her to a career as a social worker for Montgomery Public Schools. Jodie had a true love and passion for helping animals. She was the founder and backbone of For the Paws Rescue, a 501(c)3 non-profit, that helped hundreds of shelter dogs and cats to find their furever homes. She loved to share that passion with others, which resulted in her family, friends and co-workers becoming part of her animal rescue efforts.



Jodie left us with a beautiful example of how to care for, to help and to be kind to all. She will be deeply missed.



A memorial service to celebrate Jodie's life will be held Saturday, July 18th, 2020, 10:00am at Eastern Meadows Church of Christ, 8460 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36117.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Chicagoland Dog Rescue (CDR, 1206 Beechtree Ln., Bartlett, IL 60103).









