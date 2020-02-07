|
|
Joe Andrew
Montgomery - Joe Randall Andrew, age 72, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020. Joe was born August 16, 1947 in Dothan, Alabama to Gene Andrew and Pierce Andrew. Joe is survived by his wife, Ginger Morris Andrew; daughter Lesley Virginia Andrew; daughter Jordan Rae Gaines (Austin); and son Emory Randall Andrew; grandchild Peyton Landon, grandchild Annika Main, grandchild Kaelyn Main, grandchild Emmylou Gaines, grandchild Townes McRae Gaines and great grandchild Kaleeya Landon. Joe was preceded in death by; father Pierce Andrew and mother Gene Andrew; brother Jim Andrew.
A visitation for Joe will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Eastmont Baptist Church, Montgomery, AL. Following the visitation will be a celebration of life memorial service at 11:00 AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Andrew family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020