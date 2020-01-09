Services
Davis Funeral Home
362 Walnut Street
Prattville, AL 36067
334-361-1146
Joe Ann Davis Tyus

Joe Ann Davis Tyus Obituary
Joe Ann Davis Tyus

Autaugaville - Mrs. Joe Ann Davis Tyus a resident of Autaugaville, AL passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 12pm from Big Spring Baptist Church 801 County Road 1 Selma, AL with Pastor Jessie James officiating. Burial to follow at Big Spring Cemetery

Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-8pm Davis Funeral Home, LLC Chapel.

Davis Funeral Home, LLC Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
