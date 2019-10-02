Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Magnolia Baptist Church
Lapine, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Magnolia Baptist Church
Lapine, AL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Bethlehem Cemetery
Lapine - Joseph P. "Joe" Dobalavege passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. During his lifetime, Joe had a career with the federal government which lasted 43 years, 20 with the Air Force and 23 with federal service. Joe liked the outdoors and feeding the birds and animals. He was a life member of the American Legion and Bassmasters. He was also an active member of NAFC, NAHC, and NAARFE. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Allene and his parents, Margaret and Joseph A. Dobalavege of Atlas, PA. He is survived by his Fur legged Best Friend, Rufus; and special friends, Buster Taylor, Jane Kelley and Doug and Rona Davis. His funeral services will be conducted at Magnolia Baptist Church in Lapine, AL on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:00PM with interment to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. A visitation by will be held from 1:00PM - 2:00PM at the church prior to the service.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
