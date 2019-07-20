|
Joe Emory Anderson, Jr.
Smyrna, GA - Joe Emory Anderson, Jr., Col. ASAF (Ret.), age 91, died on July 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of honor and integrity. Joe was born on February 5, 1928, in Chester, South Carolina to Joe Emory and Ruth Byars Anderson. He was the widower of Connie Edwards Anderson. Joe attended Clemson University before receiving a principal appointment to West Point in 1946. Joe graduated in the top half of his class in June 1950 and chose to enter the Air Force. During his 30 years of service, Joe was a fighter pilot in the Korean War earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, earned a Masters of Aeronautical Engineering and Masters of Guided Missiles degrees at the University of Michigan, and taught at the USAF Academy in Colorado. He later served in the Vietnam War. Col. Anderson was stationed in Hawaii, Japan, and The Pentagon. Joe retired from the military in Montgomery, Alabama where he worked for 10 years for the Lowder family real estate company and was an active member of Frazer United Methodist Church.
Mr. Anderson is survived by three daughters; Debbie Childree (Ed) of Smyrna, Ga., Connie Anderson of Snellville, Ga, and Sandy Jensen (Randy) of Chester; five grandchildren, Aaron, Kyle and Russell Childree, Dawn Davis and William E. Pitman; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Davis, Jasmine and Ryan Pitman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, SC at conniemaxwell.com.
The funeral service for Mr. Anderson will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Pollard Funeral Home in Chester, South Carolina. The burial will be in Chester Memorial Gardens with full military honors. www.carmichaelcares.com www.pollard-funeralhome.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 20, 2019