Joe Lee Huffman
Joe Lee Huffman

Montgomery - Joe Lee Huffman passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathleen Huffman; his daughter, Karen Biggers; as well as his parents and siblings. Survivors include his son, John Huffman (Alethia); daughter, Brenda Hansen (Arthur); 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, John Tim Huffman; as well as several nephews. Joe was a loving and devoted father who was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Joe served our country for 20 years in the US Air Force and was a 40 year Mason, twice Past Master. He never met a stranger and loved being a good Samaritan, stopping to help anyone in distress. Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A Chapel service will be held on Thursday at 1:00pm at Leak Memory with burial to follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. A special word of thanks to Baptist Hospice for their care over the past few months.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
