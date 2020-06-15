Joe Lee HuffmanMontgomery - Joe Lee Huffman passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathleen Huffman; his daughter, Karen Biggers; as well as his parents and siblings. Survivors include his son, John Huffman (Alethia); daughter, Brenda Hansen (Arthur); 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, John Tim Huffman; as well as several nephews. Joe was a loving and devoted father who was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. Joe served our country for 20 years in the US Air Force and was a 40 year Mason, twice Past Master. He never met a stranger and loved being a good Samaritan, stopping to help anyone in distress. Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A Chapel service will be held on Thursday at 1:00pm at Leak Memory with burial to follow at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. A special word of thanks to Baptist Hospice for their care over the past few months.