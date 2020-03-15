Resources
Joel Beasley Griswold

Lake Martin - Griswold, Joel Beasley, resident of Lake Martin, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Bunda Griswold, his son Joel (Paula) Griswold, Jr., daughter Marylyn (Johnny) Brownell, and grandchildren Ty (Lara) Griswold, Hayley (Nick) Padgett, Zach Brownell, Leah Brownell, Mary Patton Brownell, and great grandchildren Anna Lee Griswold, Tyler Griswold Jr. and brother Ralph (Ann) Griswold and many other beloved friends and family.

He started the Joel B. Griswold Agency specializing in insurance and bonds and retired in 1999. He owned a small farm in Eclectic "The Bundarosa" where he spent time hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors.

A celebration of life was held on March 13, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Montgomery with Dr. Karl Stegall officiating.

Memorial gifts may be sent to:

Stegall Seminary Scholarship Foundation

P.O. Box 241661

Montgomery, AL 36124

or

First United Methodist Church

2416 West Cloverdale Park

Montgomery, AL 36106

or

Equality United Methodist Church

281 AL Hwy 259

Equality AL 36026
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
