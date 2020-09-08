Joel Buren Barr, Sr.Montgomery - Joel Buren Barr, Sr. passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Barr; parents, Denzil & Valley Mae Barr; and his brother, Adrian Barr; brother-in-law, Emmitt Smith. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rebecca Barr; son, Joel Barr, Jr.; grandchildren, Corey Barr, Joshua Garrett Barr, Nathan Michael McElvy; siblings, Marie Vonfeldt (Larry), Morris Barr (Carolyn), Regina Carroll (Carson), Pat Barr; sisters-in-law, Sandra Gibson (Clyde), Rita Jones; brothers-in-law, Thomas Calhoun (Diane), Danny Calhoun (Wendy); nieces and nephews, Dean Vonfeldt (Kelly), Pam Stephens (Mark), Lynn Grimes (Mike), Morel Barr, Donna Crawley (Ben), David Hartzog (Erica), Adam Barr (Leigh), Erin Barr, Dan Barr, Tony Barr, Austin Barr; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Hwy 223, Troy, AL on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00am with a graveside service at 11:00am.