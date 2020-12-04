1/
Joel Thomas Ward
Joel Thomas Ward

Montgomery - Joel Thomas "Tommy" Ward, age 80, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel with a service at 2:00pm. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will follow at Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Jayne Ward; his son, Hayden Ward, Sr. (DeeDee); and his grandson, Hayden Ward, Jr. For an extended obituary, please visit www.Leak-MC.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
DEC
6
Service
02:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
