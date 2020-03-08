Services
Snowdoun United Methodist Chr
190 Snowdoun Chambers Rd
Montgomery, AL 36105
John A. Arrighi Jr. Obituary
Montgomery - Age 66, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on February 14, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at Snowdoun United Methodist Church. Friends and family will be received 30 minutes prior to the service. Reverend Doug Newton officiating. Music by Ben Norris.

John was preceded in death by his father, John A. Arrighi, Sr. and his mother Harriet Carr Arrighi. He is survived by brothers, Dan (Sammy) Arrighi and Bobby (Lisa) Arrighi; sister, Chrisi Arrighi; niece, Rachel Arrighi; nephew, Jordan Arrighi; and mother Ann Arrighi.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020
