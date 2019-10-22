|
|
John Alex Poole Jr.
Montgomery - John Alex Poole Jr., age 82 of Montgomery, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was a member of Eastdale Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years Carolyn Poole and his grandson, Matthew Poole. He is survived by his three children; Diane Wilson (James), Johnny Poole (Jeanette), and David Poole (Cheryl); his six grandchildren; Jamie Wilson, Michael Poole, Christopher Poole, Whittney Winchester, Morgan Poole, and David Poole, Jr.; two great grandsons Tristan and Roland; In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Eastdale Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Poole. The family will receive friends at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service with burial immediately following in Alabama Heritage Cemetery. To offer online condolences visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019