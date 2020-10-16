John B. Scott
John B. Scott died peacefully at home on October 15 after a brief bout with cancer. Born on July 21, 1930, he was a life long resident of Montgomery County. The son of Judge John B. Scott and Ellie Dreyspring Scott, he grew up in the Mount Meigs community and was educated in the public schools and graduated from Lanier High School in 1948. He then attended Duke University and the University of Alabama. After receiving a law degree, he put in 2 years of military service and then began his vocation as a lawyer. Engaged in the active practice of law for 40 years, he was a partner in the firm of Capell & Howard. He was grateful for the many friendships over the years with clients and fellow attorneys- especially his colleagues at Capell & Howard.
In 1956 John married Elizabeth Bowers Hill ("Bettie") and they lived happily together for 60 years until her death in 2017. John and Bettie had 3 daughters: Ellie S. Kirby (Roald) now of Troutdale, VA, Laura S. Breyfogle (Sam) now of LaGrange, GA, and Amelie S. Moutoux (Dave) now of Conifer, CO. John and Bettie also are survived by 6 grandchildren- Elizabeth and Rosy Kirby, Sara and Scott Breyfogle and Brian and Alan Moutoux- along with John's brother Jim Scott, Bettie's brother Luther Hill and sister Lida Hill, plus nephews, nieces and cousins too numerous to count.
After retiring as a lawyer, John had the opportunity to write about Alabama's history and countryside. His first book "Memories of the Mount" received the C.J. Coley Award of the Alabama Historical Association. In the years that followed, his articles, stories and commentaries about all manner of things appeared in a number of newspapers and magazines including the Montgomery County Historical Society "Herald" and the state's superb history magazine "Alabama Heritage".
John was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church in Mount Meigs. Over the years he served in virtually every job needed in a country parish- ranging from gardener, to lay reader to Senior Warden. At the request of the church vestry, he wrote a history of Grace Church entitled "In Due Time and Season" that attempted to capture the tribulations and joys of this small country church.
One of the great joys in life is giving back something to one's community, one's country, and to God's creation which nurtures us all. Over the years, John served in a number of diverse organizations dedicated to public service in one way or another. This included serving as initial chairman of The Nature Conservancy of Alabama, first president of the Alabama Law Foundation (the public interest arm of the state bar) and a trustee of the Forever Wild Land Trust (Alabama's constitutional agency for the acquisition of public lands), a trustee of the Southern Environmental Law Center based in Charlottesville, VA and a trustee of the Cahaba Foundation.
Of course, some things don't have any specific purpose other than enjoying life and savoring the company of friends. In that line, John's favorite past times included playing tennis, canoeing, gardening, hiking, playing the guitar while singing down home songs and spending time at Lake Martin. He treasured the congenial exchange of ideas at the Unity Club, good food and fellowship at the Half Snappers Club and the Saturday morning breakfast group at Shashy's Restaurant.
In recent years, John has been working on Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail Association (CRATA) trail crew building hiking trails in the Lake Martin area. In 2016 CRATA named a beautiful loop trail through the woods and waters of the 6000 acre Forever Wild tract at Yates lake "The John B. Scott Forever Wild Trail."
So, here's to life, love, satisfying work, and contentment at the end of the day!
The family is very grateful for all the help, support and love shown to John during his illness.
Due to the corona virus pandemic, there will only be a small memorial service for his immediate family. Any memorial donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church (906 Pike Rd., Pike Rd., AL 36064), The Nature Conservancy (4245 N Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203), Southern Environmental Law Center (201 W. Main St., Suite 14, Charlottesville, VA 22902), or to the charity of your choice
.