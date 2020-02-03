Resources
John 'Johnny' Brewer James

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost a die-hard fan on January 23, 2020. John 'Johnny' Brewer James, left for Heaven following a short battle with esophageal cancer.

Waiting in Heaven for him are his son, George; brother Randy, and parents, Marjorie and Wesley. He was much loved by his wife of 32 years, Tillis; sons, Lee, Gary, Charles, and Christopher; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brother, Kenny; sister, Patricia, and a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Crimson Tide Scholarship Fund. For John - Roll Tide!
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
