John Burelson Woodall
Montgomery - John Burleson Woodall M.D., 78, of Montgomery, AL, passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born in Kerrville, Texas and adopted by Dr. John Burleson Woodall and Hannah Hiese Woodall. He was a graduate of Port Arthur High School, Port Arthur, TX and a 1964 graduate of Texas A&M University and a 1968 graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch of Galveston, Texas. Upon graduation he was sworn in as a Captain and reported to Fort Sam Houston Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas and served in the United States Army for twenty three years, retiring as a Colonel. In 1991 he joined Alabama Neonatal Medicine in Montgomery, working until his retirement in 2011.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Ella Woodall; son John Mark Woodall of State Road, NC; daughter Lori Ann Skowronski and her husband Michael Skowronski, of Montgomery, AL; grandchildren, David James Voorhees (Roxanne Hill), Timothy John Voorhees (Tayler Lawson), of Montgomery, AL; Megan Nicole Skowronski and David Michael Skowronski, of Florida. Great-grandchildren, Hunter Stewart Payne Dailey, Pierson James Voorhees, Hayes Xavier Voorhees, Kaydence Amelia Voorhees, Lila MacKenzie Voorhees and Nora Jean Voorhees. His siblings, Joan McClelland and her husband Malcolm, of Tyler, Texas; Barbara Bush Behrens, of Winters, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and sibling Alice Jean Goodell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church, located at 5 Bell Road, Montgomery, AL 36117. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The or the Good Samaritans Fund at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5 Bell Rd., Montgomery, AL 36117.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019